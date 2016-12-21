A1 Rental finds a new home

A1 Rental finds a new home

The new occupants of the dance floor in the former Saddle Saloon will be a lot bigger than human dancers - think a couple tons - and made of metal. A1 Rental of Fulton has purchased the building and will be moving there in late 2017 from its current Ravine Street location.

