Search underway for missing Fulton man

Search underway for missing Fulton man

Next Story Prev Story
Aug 15, 2016 Read more: WNWN-FM Battle Creek

Kalamazoo County Deputies are asking for the public's help to find 69-year-old Arthur James Baker who went missing from his home in the 14,000 block of 42nd Street in the Village of Fulton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fulton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for help (Mar '15) Mar '15 asspacker 4
News Boy, 14, dies after hit-and-run (Feb '08) May '14 Jason Reeves 6
The Marathon Gas Station (Oct '13) Nov '13 joe brown 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Michigan (... (Oct '10) Nov '10 TERRY ROGERS 25
Election Who do you support for State House in Michigan ... (Nov '10) Nov '10 AlbionRocks 1
Election Who do you support for State Senate in Michigan... (Nov '10) Nov '10 AlbionRocks 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Michigan (... (Oct '10) Oct '10 katrinka 4
See all Fulton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fulton Forum Now

Fulton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fulton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Fulton, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,707 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,417

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC