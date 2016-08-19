Family to continue searching daily for missing Kalamazoo man
Arthur Baker, 69, has been missing since Monday. Baker's son, Michael Holewa says that the sheriff's department has called off their search, but he'll be coordinating search parties, starting at 9:00am every day, starting from the Christian Church in Fulton at 14108 east W Avenue.
