Family to continue searching daily for missing Kalamazoo man

Aug 19, 2016 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Arthur Baker, 69, has been missing since Monday. Baker's son, Michael Holewa says that the sheriff's department has called off their search, but he'll be coordinating search parties, starting at 9:00am every day, starting from the Christian Church in Fulton at 14108 east W Avenue.

