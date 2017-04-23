Aggravated stalking charge filed against North Muskegon man
A North Muskegon man accused of stalking an ex-girlfriend and breaking into her house is in bigger trouble now that he skipped his arraignment on the charges. "He engaged in a course of conduct that involved willful and repeated harassment of the victim, a former girlfriend, and placed her in reasonable fear, and the contact had been in violation of a personal protection order that he prior to his harassment," said Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Timothy Maat.
