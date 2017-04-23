Aggravated stalking charge filed agai...

Aggravated stalking charge filed against North Muskegon man

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: MLive.com

A North Muskegon man accused of stalking an ex-girlfriend and breaking into her house is in bigger trouble now that he skipped his arraignment on the charges. "He engaged in a course of conduct that involved willful and repeated harassment of the victim, a former girlfriend, and placed her in reasonable fear, and the contact had been in violation of a personal protection order that he prior to his harassment," said Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Timothy Maat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fruitport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale... May 13 Rick 1
News WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07) May 5 Cathy 42
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) May 2 Robert 200
News Author David Pelzer delivers message to Reeths-... (May '08) Apr 26 KVB 9
News Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13) Apr '17 A friend 5
Scagel place Mar '17 Auld Skool 1
Andrew Raymond (Andy) MT. Garfield (Feb '13) Mar '17 Jesserap 4
See all Fruitport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fruitport Forum Now

Fruitport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fruitport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Fruitport, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,435 • Total comments across all topics: 281,296,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC