Proposed Muskegon County casino's app...

Proposed Muskegon County casino's approval process will need 2nd hearing

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: MLive.com

Members of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians and several Muskegon-area governmental officials held an elaborate ceremony recently in honor of a big economic-development project. Many of those same people - tribal leaders, Muskegon County elected officials and business owners among them - likely are anxiously anticipating an even more elaborate ceremony to kick off an even bigger economic-development project in the coming years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fruitport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13) Apr 3 A friend 5
Scagel place Mar '17 Auld Skool 1
Andrew Raymond (Andy) MT. Garfield (Feb '13) Mar '17 Jesserap 4
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) Mar '17 TJJ 199
News BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools Jan '17 marvinlzinn 1
Muskegon County Mugshots (Nov '10) Jan '17 Luke 6
News Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ... Dec '16 Mimi 1
See all Fruitport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fruitport Forum Now

Fruitport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fruitport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Fruitport, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,581 • Total comments across all topics: 280,415,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC