Muskegon Bike Time heads back to downtown Muskegon
Muskegon Bike Time is moving most of their festivities back to downtown Muskegon after being mostly concentrated in Fruitport Township the last two years. Tim Lipan, the spokesperson for the annual motorcycle festival says in a press release that because the Fruitport Township location may be in development for a casino project this summer, they'll move most of their activities to the Hot Rod Harley Davidson property downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Fruitport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May 5
|Cathy
|42
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|May 2
|Robert
|200
|Author David Pelzer delivers message to Reeths-... (May '08)
|Apr 26
|KVB
|9
|Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|A friend
|5
|Scagel place
|Mar '17
|Auld Skool
|1
|Andrew Raymond (Andy) MT. Garfield (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Jesserap
|4
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan '17
|marvinlzinn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fruitport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC