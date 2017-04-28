23 sex offenders not at listed addres...

23 sex offenders not at listed address in Muskegon Co. sweep

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: WOODTV.com

The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office said it's seeking warrants for absconding against 23 sex offenders who were not living at the addresses they listed on the state sex offender registry . Ten agencies were involved in the sweep, including Michigan State Police, the United States Marshals Service and Muskegon County Sheriff's Office, Muskegon Police Department, Michigan Department of Corrections, Muskegon Township Police Department, Whitehall Police Department, Muskegon Heights Police Department, Norton Shores Police Department, and Fruitport Township Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fruitport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale... May 13 Rick 1
News WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07) May 5 Cathy 42
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) May 2 Robert 200
News Author David Pelzer delivers message to Reeths-... (May '08) Apr 26 KVB 9
News Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13) Apr '17 A friend 5
Scagel place Mar '17 Auld Skool 1
Andrew Raymond (Andy) MT. Garfield (Feb '13) Mar '17 Jesserap 4
See all Fruitport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fruitport Forum Now

Fruitport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fruitport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
 

Fruitport, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,109 • Total comments across all topics: 281,073,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC