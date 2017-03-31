Mom injures child in drunk driving ac...

Mom injures child in drunk driving accident, jailed on OWI charges

A woman in Muskegon County went to jail on Thursday on OWI charges after her son was injured in a rollover crash that occurred last fall. Kristine Lynn Rupe plead guilty on March 2, where Muskegon County Circuit Court Judge Annette Rose Smedley sentenced her to seven months in jail, 90 days on an alcoholism monitor and treatment at the KPEP facility in Kalamazoo.

