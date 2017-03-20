Hackley Park's design is nod to Confe...

Hackley Park's design is nod to Confederacy, researchers say

Wednesday Mar 1

A pair of Muskegon-area history buffs believe a large part of Charles H. Hackley's fortune came from missing Confederate Gold, and that he paid tribute to the Confederacy in one of his most recognized donations: Hackley Park. The layout of the park bears resemblance to the Confederate flag, said Kevin Dykstra, of Fruitport, a self-proclaimed history buff who's been studying the missing Confederate Gold for about seven years.

