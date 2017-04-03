Fruitport to present 'Seussical the Musical!' for 2017 production
The musical: "Seussical the Musical" is a mash up of Dr. Seuss stories for the whole family, including "Cat in the Hat," "Horton Hears a Who" and more. The cast: Kristia Bradshaw as Cat in the Hat, Parker Newman as Horton, Abby Crabtree as Gertrude, Lily Sportell as Mayzie La Bird, Isabelle Freeland as Sour Kangaroo, Holly Huffman as JoJo the Who and Blake Jonassen and Liorah Peoples as Mrs. Mayor.
