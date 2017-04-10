Former school secretary gets prison for sex with student

A judge on Wednesday sentenced Sandra Lynn Fielstra to prison for criminal sexual conduct with a teenager she met while working as a secretary at Fruitport High School. Judge Timothy G. Hicks of Muskegon County's 14th Circuit Court ordered Fielstra, 40, of Fruitport, to 2.5 to 15 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.