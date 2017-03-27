Equipment failure suspected in catast...

Equipment failure suspected in catastrophic foundry fire in Muskegon

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: MLive.com

The "horrific" fire that virtually destroyed a Muskegon foundry overnight was likely caused by equipment failure, the Muskegon public safety director said Wednesday morning. Muskegon Castings Corp., located on Sheridan Drive in Muskegon's Port City Industrial Park, is most likely a total loss following the fire that was called in just before 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, said Muskegon Public Safety Director Jeffrey Lewis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fruitport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Scagel place Mar 18 Auld Skool 1
Andrew Raymond (Andy) MT. Garfield (Feb '13) Mar 13 Jesserap 4
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) Mar 8 TJJ 199
News BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools Jan '17 marvinlzinn 1
Muskegon County Mugshots (Nov '10) Jan '17 Luke 6
News Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ... Dec '16 Mimi 1
News Suspect In Holland Shooting Armed and Dangerous... Dec '16 District 1 3
See all Fruitport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fruitport Forum Now

Fruitport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fruitport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Afghanistan
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fruitport, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,121 • Total comments across all topics: 279,887,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC