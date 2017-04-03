Armed robbery and 6 other sentences f...

Armed robbery and 6 other sentences from Muskegon County Circuit Court

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: MLive.com

Kristi Kay Bussing, 37, of Muskegon, to 90 days in jail for third degree child abuse, $708 court costs and fees. Jordon Alan Balavitch, 31, of Fruitport, to four months in jail for tampering with and electronic monitor, habitual offender second, $648 court costs and fees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fruitport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13) 22 hr A friend 5
Scagel place Mar 18 Auld Skool 1
Andrew Raymond (Andy) MT. Garfield (Feb '13) Mar 13 Jesserap 4
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) Mar 8 TJJ 199
News BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools Jan '17 marvinlzinn 1
Muskegon County Mugshots (Nov '10) Jan '17 Luke 6
News Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ... Dec '16 Mimi 1
See all Fruitport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fruitport Forum Now

Fruitport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fruitport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Fruitport, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,575 • Total comments across all topics: 280,043,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC