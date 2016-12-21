Pigeon Hill begins canning Shifting Sands IPA
The company posted a teaser photo on it's Facebook page of an India Pale Ale brew on the canning line, asking fans to guess which beer it could be. Brower told MLive on Dec. 13 that Shifting Sands would be the next in cans, but wouldn't provide a timeline.
