Pigeon Hill begins canning Shifting S...

Pigeon Hill begins canning Shifting Sands IPA

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: MLive.com

The company posted a teaser photo on it's Facebook page of an India Pale Ale brew on the canning line, asking fans to guess which beer it could be. Brower told MLive on Dec. 13 that Shifting Sands would be the next in cans, but wouldn't provide a timeline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fruitport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) Wed Robert 188
News Second Muskegon man charged with murder in WMU ... Dec 18 Mimi 1
News Suspect In Holland Shooting Armed and Dangerous... Dec 13 District 1 3
Michael. Jackson and Michigan's Adventure (Feb '14) Dec 13 bacteria 3
News WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07) Nov '16 Charmin Harrison 41
News Teen charged in shooting of driver in Muskegon ... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Open Streets Detroit to turn Michigan Avenue, V... Oct '16 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
See all Fruitport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fruitport Forum Now

Fruitport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fruitport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fruitport, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,620 • Total comments across all topics: 277,269,100

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC