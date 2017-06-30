Good news: Collins receives Academic ...

Good news: Collins receives Academic Certificate of Excellence at Randolph-Macon Academy

Jeffrey Collins of Fairfield was awarded the Theatre Journey Award for the 2016-17 school year at Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, Virginia. Students were recognized during a ceremony at Boggs Chapel on the campus of Randolph-Macon Academy in May 2017.

