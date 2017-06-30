Good news: Collins receives Academic Certificate of Excellence at Randolph-Macon Academy
Jeffrey Collins of Fairfield was awarded the Theatre Journey Award for the 2016-17 school year at Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, Virginia. Students were recognized during a ceremony at Boggs Chapel on the campus of Randolph-Macon Academy in May 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Front Royal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Shrader-Sowers
|May '17
|Jessica Sowers
|2
|Stephens Landing Homeowners Association - BEWARE! (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Stephens drowning
|14
|Tori Pullen
|Apr '17
|Truth
|4
|three buildings known as bedbug and roach infes... (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|Mind your business
|6
|Waynesboro Man Faces Multiple Rape, Sexual Assa... (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|HurricaneKev
|67
|Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Meagan
|2
|This generation is stupid!
|Mar '17
|This Generation S...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Front Royal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC