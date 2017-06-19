Waltz named Front Royal town manager
Mayor Hollis Tharpe held a news conference Tuesday afternoon at the gazebo on Main Street to announce that he and council members picked Waltz, a 12-year employee of Front Royal, to serve as the next town manager. The council intends to vote on Waltz's appointment at its meeting Monday.
