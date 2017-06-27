Police: Father Took Kids On Drunk ATV...

Police: Father Took Kids On Drunk ATV Ride

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: The Daily News-Record

A Front Royal man was arrested in the Edinburg area on Father's Day and charged with driving an all-terrain vehicle while intoxicated and with his two young children in tow. Shenandoah County sheriff's deputies found James Robert Eury, 45, driving the ATV on Hamburg Road, about five miles west of Edinburg, after receiving a 911 call at 8:30 p.m., according to Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Front Royal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jessica Shrader-Sowers May '17 Jessica Sowers 2
Stephens Landing Homeowners Association - BEWARE! (Sep '13) Apr '17 Stephens drowning 14
Tori Pullen Apr '17 Truth 4
three buildings known as bedbug and roach infes... (Jul '13) Apr '17 Mind your business 6
News Waynesboro Man Faces Multiple Rape, Sexual Assa... (Jul '13) Apr '17 HurricaneKev 67
News Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07) Mar '17 Meagan 2
This generation is stupid! Mar '17 This Generation S... 1
See all Front Royal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Front Royal Forum Now

Front Royal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Front Royal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Front Royal, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,300 • Total comments across all topics: 282,093,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC