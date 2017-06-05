Pet of the week: Triss is searching f...

Pet of the week: Triss is searching for a playful home

Triss, an all black female cat at the Humane Society of Warren County, is looking for a forever home with room to play. Michael Kerns, feline team leader at the shelter, said Triss was brought into the shelter Oct. 16 because of a flea allergy.

