Good News: Randolph-Macon Academy recognizes Collins

Jeffrey Collins of Fairfield received the Pat Spears Most Improved Award during Randolph-Macon Academy's prestigious Class Night Awards ceremony May 25 in Front Royal, Virginia. The honor goes to an underclassmen who has shown the most improvement in track.

