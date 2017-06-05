Good News: Randolph-Macon Academy recognizes Collins
Jeffrey Collins of Fairfield received the Pat Spears Most Improved Award during Randolph-Macon Academy's prestigious Class Night Awards ceremony May 25 in Front Royal, Virginia. The honor goes to an underclassmen who has shown the most improvement in track.
