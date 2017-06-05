Culpeper supervisors unanimously appr...

Culpeper supervisors unanimously approve pretrial services program

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

A vote that was forecast to be close turned out to slam dunk Tuesday as Culpeper County became the last jurisdiction in its area to adopt a pretrial services program. The issue, which had been batted around for two years and came out of the Board of Supervisors' rules committee with no recommendation, wound up passing by a 7-0 margin after some heavy hitters came out in favor of it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Front Royal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jessica Shrader-Sowers May 28 Jessica Sowers 2
Stephens Landing Homeowners Association - BEWARE! (Sep '13) Apr '17 Stephens drowning 14
Tori Pullen Apr '17 Truth 4
three buildings known as bedbug and roach infes... (Jul '13) Apr '17 Mind your business 6
News Waynesboro Man Faces Multiple Rape, Sexual Assa... (Jul '13) Apr '17 HurricaneKev 67
News Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07) Mar '17 Meagan 2
This generation is stupid! Mar '17 This Generation S... 1
See all Front Royal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Front Royal Forum Now

Front Royal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Front Royal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Front Royal, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,877 • Total comments across all topics: 281,706,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC