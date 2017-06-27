Astorino to serve as new assistant principal at Driswood Elementary
Kelly Osborne, current principal at Driswood Elementary, said she is confident in Astorino's abilities in starting his new role as assistant principal. "He brings with him extensive knowledge and over 10 years of experience.
