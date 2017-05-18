Robbery Suspect Now Faces Child Sex C...

Robbery Suspect Now Faces Child Sex Charges

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily News-Record

A 19-year-old Woodstock man already facing drug and armed robbery charges has been charged with three additional felonies amid allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl. Andrew Bradley Shoemaker of 733 Spring Parkway was arrested Friday at a home in the 400 block of Spring Hollow Road, about three miles west of town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Front Royal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stephens Landing Homeowners Association - BEWARE! (Sep '13) Apr '17 Stephens drowning 14
Tori Pullen Apr '17 Truth 4
three buildings known as bedbug and roach infes... (Jul '13) Apr '17 Mind your business 6
News Waynesboro Man Faces Multiple Rape, Sexual Assa... (Jul '13) Apr '17 HurricaneKev 67
News Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07) Mar '17 Meagan 2
This generation is stupid! Mar '17 This Generation S... 1
What's wrong with Front Royal? (Mar '11) Feb '17 Misled 6
See all Front Royal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Front Royal Forum Now

Front Royal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Front Royal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Front Royal, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,042 • Total comments across all topics: 281,130,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC