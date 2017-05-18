Robbery Suspect Now Faces Child Sex Charges
A 19-year-old Woodstock man already facing drug and armed robbery charges has been charged with three additional felonies amid allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl. Andrew Bradley Shoemaker of 733 Spring Parkway was arrested Friday at a home in the 400 block of Spring Hollow Road, about three miles west of town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Front Royal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stephens Landing Homeowners Association - BEWARE! (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Stephens drowning
|14
|Tori Pullen
|Apr '17
|Truth
|4
|three buildings known as bedbug and roach infes... (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|Mind your business
|6
|Waynesboro Man Faces Multiple Rape, Sexual Assa... (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|HurricaneKev
|67
|Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Meagan
|2
|This generation is stupid!
|Mar '17
|This Generation S...
|1
|What's wrong with Front Royal? (Mar '11)
|Feb '17
|Misled
|6
Find what you want!
Search Front Royal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC