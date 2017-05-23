Ressie Renovations
Huberto Quinto Dominiquez, an employee of National Concrete Group Inc. of Manassas, finishes concrete work outside the entrance of Ressie Jeffries Elementary School on Criser Road in Front Royal on Tuesday. The school is receiving an addition, a new roof, and a larger parking lot for the $4.48 million project that should be completed in the fall.
