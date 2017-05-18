Positivity: Cardinal Mueller to graduates - 'Dare to be great'

With God's grace, you can accomplish great things, Cardinal Gerhard Mueller challenged young Catholics at Christendom College last weekend at their 2017 commencement ceremony. "The summary of all natural and Christian anthropology is to say, 'Dare to be great in the grace of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit, Amen'," Cardinal Mueller, prefect of the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith, told undergraduate students of Christendom College in Front Royal, Va.

