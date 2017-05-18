Positivity: Cardinal Mueller to gradu...

Positivity: Cardinal Mueller to graduates - 'Dare to be great'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: BizzyBlog.com

With God's grace, you can accomplish great things, Cardinal Gerhard Mueller challenged young Catholics at Christendom College last weekend at their 2017 commencement ceremony. "The summary of all natural and Christian anthropology is to say, 'Dare to be great in the grace of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit, Amen'," Cardinal Mueller, prefect of the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith, told undergraduate students of Christendom College in Front Royal, Va.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BizzyBlog.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Front Royal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stephens Landing Homeowners Association - BEWARE! (Sep '13) Apr '17 Stephens drowning 14
Tori Pullen Apr '17 Truth 4
three buildings known as bedbug and roach infes... (Jul '13) Apr '17 Mind your business 6
News Waynesboro Man Faces Multiple Rape, Sexual Assa... (Jul '13) Apr '17 HurricaneKev 67
News Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07) Mar '17 Meagan 2
This generation is stupid! Mar '17 This Generation S... 1
What's wrong with Front Royal? (Mar '11) Feb '17 Misled 6
See all Front Royal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Front Royal Forum Now

Front Royal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Front Royal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Front Royal, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,994 • Total comments across all topics: 281,097,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC