Positivity: Cardinal Mueller to graduates - 'Dare to be great'
With God's grace, you can accomplish great things, Cardinal Gerhard Mueller challenged young Catholics at Christendom College last weekend at their 2017 commencement ceremony. "The summary of all natural and Christian anthropology is to say, 'Dare to be great in the grace of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit, Amen'," Cardinal Mueller, prefect of the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith, told undergraduate students of Christendom College in Front Royal, Va.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BizzyBlog.com.
Add your comments below
Front Royal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stephens Landing Homeowners Association - BEWARE! (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Stephens drowning
|14
|Tori Pullen
|Apr '17
|Truth
|4
|three buildings known as bedbug and roach infes... (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|Mind your business
|6
|Waynesboro Man Faces Multiple Rape, Sexual Assa... (Jul '13)
|Apr '17
|HurricaneKev
|67
|Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Meagan
|2
|This generation is stupid!
|Mar '17
|This Generation S...
|1
|What's wrong with Front Royal? (Mar '11)
|Feb '17
|Misled
|6
Find what you want!
Search Front Royal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC