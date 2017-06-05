Lawmaker Irked About 'Foreign' Airpor...

Lawmaker Irked About 'Foreign' Airport Security Dogs

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Government Executive

In a rare moment of bipartisan harmony, members of a House Homeland Security Committee found themselves in agreement Thursday on a key matter of national security: Dogs, they concurred, play a vital role in protecting the homeland. The subcommittee on oversight and management efficiency heard testimony from five Homeland Security Department officials about the capabilities of canine law enforcement teams across the department and lawmakers witnessed demonstrations from three dog handlers and their four-legged partners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Executive.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Front Royal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jessica Shrader-Sowers May 28 Jessica Sowers 2
Stephens Landing Homeowners Association - BEWARE! (Sep '13) Apr '17 Stephens drowning 14
Tori Pullen Apr '17 Truth 4
three buildings known as bedbug and roach infes... (Jul '13) Apr '17 Mind your business 6
News Waynesboro Man Faces Multiple Rape, Sexual Assa... (Jul '13) Apr '17 HurricaneKev 67
News Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07) Mar '17 Meagan 2
This generation is stupid! Mar '17 This Generation S... 1
See all Front Royal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Front Royal Forum Now

Front Royal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Front Royal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Front Royal, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,494 • Total comments across all topics: 281,561,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC