Lawmaker Irked About 'Foreign' Airport Security Dogs

In a rare moment of bipartisan harmony, members of a House Homeland Security Committee found themselves in agreement Thursday on a key matter of national security: Dogs, they concurred, play a vital role in protecting the homeland. The subcommittee on oversight and management efficiency heard testimony from five Homeland Security Department officials about the capabilities of canine law enforcement teams across the department and lawmakers witnessed demonstrations from three dog handlers and their four-legged partners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Executive.