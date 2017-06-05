Judge sends teena s murder charge to ...

Judge sends teena s murder charge to grand jury

Thursday May 25 Read more: Northern Virginia Daily

The case of a teenager accused of stabbing and killing his girlfriend in town in March goes to a grand jury next month. Judge Kim Athey found probable cause at the end of a preliminary hearing in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Thursday to send the defendant's charge of second-degree murder to the grand jury that meets June 5. Authorities charged the defendant, who turned 18 earlier this month, with second-degree murder for the March 25 stabbing death of Leah Marie Adams.

