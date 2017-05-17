Hello baby! A bunch of baby animals were born at the Smithsonian's conservation facility in Virgi...
A white-naped crane chick was born at the Smithsonian conservation facility in Front Royal, Va. It's spring and a bunch of baby animals - some of which are considered vulnerable and endangered - were born in the last few weeks at the Smithsonian's conservation facility in Front Royal, Va., officials said.
