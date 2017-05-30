Festival takes over downtown Front Royal

Festival takes over downtown Front Royal

Friday May 19 Read more: Northern Virginia Daily

The 31st annual Virginia Wine and Craft Festival will take place Saturday in downtown Front Royal and will feature shopping, music, vendors and wine tastings. Niki Foster Cales, with the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, said they typically see around 10,000 people at the event, depending on the weather.

