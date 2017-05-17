Cause of historic building fire still undetermined
Fire investigators have not been able to determine what caused the April 29 fire that gutted a historic building in Front Royal because of the amount of damage the building sustained, officials said Friday. The three-alarm fire took 14 hours for firefighters from all Warren County stations, Strasburg, Stephens City, and Marshall fire departments to extinguish.
