Warren County supervisors hear suppor...

Warren County supervisors hear support, opposition to budget

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Northern Virginia Daily

Warren County leaders heard from the public Tuesday about next year's proposed budget and increase in the tax rate. The proposed fiscal 2018 budget calls for spending $105.62 million - an increase of $3.92 million or 3.85 percent from the current $101.7 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Front Royal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stephens Landing Homeowners Association - BEWARE! (Sep '13) Sun Stephens drowning 14
Tori Pullen Apr 9 Truth 4
three buildings known as bedbug and roach infes... (Jul '13) Apr 9 Mind your business 6
News Waynesboro Man Faces Multiple Rape, Sexual Assa... (Jul '13) Apr 2 HurricaneKev 67
News Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07) Mar 28 Meagan 2
This generation is stupid! Mar '17 This Generation S... 1
What's wrong with Front Royal? (Mar '11) Feb '17 Misled 6
See all Front Royal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Front Royal Forum Now

Front Royal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Front Royal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Front Royal, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,431 • Total comments across all topics: 280,231,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC