Warren County schools to use unspent funds on projects
The Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to approve a request by the school system to return $443,116 of its fiscal 2016 budget surplus of $886,232. The School Board intends to spend the amount as follows: a $161,116 appropriated to the fiscal 2018 budget for instructional supplies a $10,000 for upgrades to the division website a $272,000 for capital improvement projects The School Board agreed at its March 15 meeting to ask for the $443,116 from the surplus, Superintendent L. Greg Drescher states in a letter to County Administrator Doug Stanley.
