Twelve Cheetah Cubs Were Just Born at the Smithsonian
After an apparently busy winter, two adult cheetahs at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Virginia recently gave birth to two litters totaling 12 cubs , with ten of them reported to be healthy, growing, and nursing from their mothers. The first litter was born March 23 when Happy, a three-year-old adult female, gave birth to five cubs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.
Add your comments below
Front Royal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waynesboro Man Faces Multiple Rape, Sexual Assa... (Jul '13)
|Sun
|HurricaneKev
|67
|Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07)
|Mar 28
|Meagan
|2
|This generation is stupid!
|Mar 9
|This Generation S...
|1
|Tori Pullen
|Mar '17
|Tori
|2
|What's wrong with Front Royal? (Mar '11)
|Feb '17
|Misled
|6
|looking for sarah ritenour (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|someoneurnot
|4
|Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary (Aug '16)
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|2
Find what you want!
Search Front Royal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC