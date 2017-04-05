Twelve Cheetah Cubs Were Just Born at the Smithsonian

After an apparently busy winter, two adult cheetahs at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Virginia recently gave birth to two litters totaling 12 cubs , with ten of them reported to be healthy, growing, and nursing from their mothers. The first litter was born March 23 when Happy, a three-year-old adult female, gave birth to five cubs.

