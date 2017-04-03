Town Considers Tweaking Parking Rules
The Strasburg Ordinance Committee is revisiting a three-year-old downtown parking study in an effort to brainstorm how and where parking should fit into a revitalized downtown area. Town Manager Ryan Spitzer presented a study completed in May 2014 to committee members Kim Bishop, Scott Terndrup and Shirley Maddox during a meeting last week.
