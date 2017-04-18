Ten Teeny Tiny Newborn Cubs Adorably ...

Ten Teeny Tiny Newborn Cubs Adorably Double the Cheetah Population at Smithsonian Zoo

Thursday Apr 13

On April 5th, the Smithsonian's National Zoo announced the happy news that ten teeny-tiny cheetah cubs were born to two different mothers in their care. The cheetah is considered Vulnerable under the IUCN Red List and part of the zoo's Cheetah Species Survival Plan , so these births are especially important because not only have they doubled the zoo's Cheetah population, but also promise a good global start as well.

Read more at Laughing Squid.

Front Royal, VA

