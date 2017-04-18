Split board OKs tax increase
The Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 on Tuesday to adopt the fiscal 2018 budget that assumes an increase in the real estate tax rate from 62 cents to 65 cents per $100 of assessed value. The majority of the additional revenue from the tax increase will cover the cost to open and operate the new middle school for the first year.
