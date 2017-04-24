Satisfy your palate at Front Royala s Taste of the Town

Front Royal will host the 2017 Taste of the Town along Main Street in downtown Front Royal tonight for a family friendly evening of food and entertainment. Craig Laird, president of the Front Royal Independent Business Alliance, said this will be the fifth Taste of the Town - in the past three years - and it brings about 1,200 to 1,500 people to town to sample and enjoy what the community has to offer.

