Saeler Moving To Muhlenberg Middle School
Earlier this month, the Shenandoah County School Board approved the transfer of Morgan Saeler, 39, to Peter Muhlenberg Middle School in Woodstock, where he will become principal on July 1. The School Board also approved the resignation of Mandy Roller, Muhlenberg's current principal. She will join Hilda J. Barbour Elementary in Front Royal as its newest principal on July 3. Saeler, who taught seventh-grade social studies at Muhlenberg from 2001 to 2007, has been an assistant principal at all three county high schools and became Strasburg High's principal in July 2015.
