Saeler Moving To Muhlenberg Middle Sc...

Saeler Moving To Muhlenberg Middle School

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 23 Read more: The Daily News-Record

Earlier this month, the Shenandoah County School Board approved the transfer of Morgan Saeler, 39, to Peter Muhlenberg Middle School in Woodstock, where he will become principal on July 1. The School Board also approved the resignation of Mandy Roller, Muhlenberg's current principal. She will join Hilda J. Barbour Elementary in Front Royal as its newest principal on July 3. Saeler, who taught seventh-grade social studies at Muhlenberg from 2001 to 2007, has been an assistant principal at all three county high schools and became Strasburg High's principal in July 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Front Royal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stephens Landing Homeowners Association - BEWARE! (Sep '13) Apr 9 Stephens drowning 14
Tori Pullen Apr 9 Truth 4
three buildings known as bedbug and roach infes... (Jul '13) Apr 9 Mind your business 6
News Waynesboro Man Faces Multiple Rape, Sexual Assa... (Jul '13) Apr 2 HurricaneKev 67
News Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07) Mar 28 Meagan 2
This generation is stupid! Mar '17 This Generation S... 1
What's wrong with Front Royal? (Mar '11) Feb '17 Misled 6
See all Front Royal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Front Royal Forum Now

Front Royal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Front Royal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Front Royal, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,972 • Total comments across all topics: 280,610,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC