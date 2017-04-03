Remains of missing Maryland man missi...

Remains of missing Maryland man missing found in Virginia

Police in Virginia say human remains found near the entrance to the Appalachian Trail are that of a Maryland man who has been missing since December. The Warren County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Wednesday that the remains of 36-year-old John Patrick Donohoe of Bethesda, Maryland, were found Sunday by a hiker in Front Royal, Virginia.

