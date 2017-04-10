Police investigate double Edinburg car thefts
The Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in solving a case involving two vehicle thefts on the same night within two miles of each other. A tan Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was stolen from the 19000 block of Senedo Road, and the victim told police he had last seen the truck around 10 p.m. March 25. The truck was located and recovered in Warren County on John Marshall Highway two days later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.
