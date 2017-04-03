new Body of missing Bethesda man foun...

new Body of missing Bethesda man found on Va. trail

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

The body of John Patrick Donohoe was found on a trail in Warren County, Virginia, on April 2, Montgomery County police said Wednesday. Warren County Sheriff's Office said a hiker found the remains, which were later determined to be Donohoe's, near Remount Road and the entrance to the Appalachian Trail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Front Royal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Waynesboro Man Faces Multiple Rape, Sexual Assa... (Jul '13) Apr 2 HurricaneKev 67
News Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07) Mar 28 Meagan 2
This generation is stupid! Mar 9 This Generation S... 1
Tori Pullen Mar '17 Tori 2
What's wrong with Front Royal? (Mar '11) Feb '17 Misled 6
looking for sarah ritenour (Jan '12) Jan '17 someoneurnot 4
Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary (Aug '16) Oct '16 ravenhead97 2
See all Front Royal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Front Royal Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Warren County was issued at April 07 at 10:26PM EDT

Front Royal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Front Royal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Front Royal, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,208 • Total comments across all topics: 280,128,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC