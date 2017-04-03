new Body of missing Bethesda man found on Va. trail
The body of John Patrick Donohoe was found on a trail in Warren County, Virginia, on April 2, Montgomery County police said Wednesday. Warren County Sheriff's Office said a hiker found the remains, which were later determined to be Donohoe's, near Remount Road and the entrance to the Appalachian Trail.
