Missing Bethesda man found dead near the Appalachian Trail in Virginia
John Patrick Donohoe, a 36-year-old Bethesda man reported missing late last year, has been found deceased near the Appalachian Trail in Warren County, Va., where authorities said Wednesday that they are trying to determine how he died. On Sunday, a hiker found what appeared to be human remains just off the Appalachian Trail, according to Warren County sheriff's officials.
