Golf club board reacts to effort to cut funding
But members of the Front Royal Golf Club Advisory Committee on Thursday agreed the county needs to generate more revenue and interest in the decades-old facility. The committee voted at its meeting to sweeten the benefits offered to patrons with associate memberships as a way to attract more users.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.
Add your comments below
Front Royal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stephens Landing Homeowners Association - BEWARE! (Sep '13)
|Apr 9
|Stephens drowning
|14
|Tori Pullen
|Apr 9
|Truth
|4
|three buildings known as bedbug and roach infes... (Jul '13)
|Apr 9
|Mind your business
|6
|Waynesboro Man Faces Multiple Rape, Sexual Assa... (Jul '13)
|Apr 2
|HurricaneKev
|67
|Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07)
|Mar 28
|Meagan
|2
|This generation is stupid!
|Mar '17
|This Generation S...
|1
|What's wrong with Front Royal? (Mar '11)
|Feb '17
|Misled
|6
Find what you want!
Search Front Royal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC