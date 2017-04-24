Council OKs exceptions for academy

Monday Apr 24

Developers received permission from the Town Council Monday to move forward and build a criminal justice academy facility that doesn't need to meet all local design standards. The council voted to adopt on its second and final reading the conditional approval of an application for special exceptions to Front Royal's development requirements.

