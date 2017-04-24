Community Safety & Wellness Expo is Saturday
The expo will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at Warren County High School, 155 Westminster Drive in Front Royal, with over 80 community health and wellness agencies in attendance. Kristen Waltz, co-coordinator of the expo, said the event has been taking place for over 30 years with between 600 to 800 people attending annually.
