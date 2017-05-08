Chamber of Commerce announces new scholarships
The Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce's Board of Directors announced the creation of two scholarships during its annual awards dinner this week. The awards will be named in honor of two members of the Chamber of Commerce, Roy K. Boyles and James M. Eastham.
