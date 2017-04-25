Baby bald eagle born in Southwest D.C. is called 'Spirit'
Names were announced here Tuesday for a baby bald eagle and five other newborn animals, all living in the Washington region and all members of species whose survival remains a matter of concern. The names, as befits the importance given to the six animals, were chosen by a process that enlisted public participation and carried symbolic significance.
