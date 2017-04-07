10 New Cheetahs

10 New Cheetahs

Saturday Apr 8

Two cheetahs, a mother and daughter, gave birth to large litters in the same week at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Virginia, an adjunct of the National Zoo. One was a litter of five; the other cheetah gave birth to seven cubs, but the smallest two did not survive.

