SNP To Set Aside Day For Cyclists

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: The Daily News-Record

Skyline Drive will close at 10 p.m. on April 22 from the Front Royal entrance to the Thornton Gap entrance station east of Luray at mile 31.5. It will reopen at 7 p.m. on April 23. Sally Hurlbert, SNP's public relations officer, said the event also allows participants to see the park in a different light. The event, which will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 23, is open to nonmotorized vehicles.

