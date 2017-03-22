Skyline Drive To Go Vehicle Free For A Day
Skyline Drive will close at 10 p.m. on April 22 from the Front Royal entrance station at mile 0 to the Thornton Gap entrance station at mile 31.5. It will reopen at 7 p.m. on April 23. Sally Hurlbert, SNP's public relations officer, said the event also allows participants to see the park in a different light. The event, which will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 23, is open to non-motorized vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Front Royal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This generation is stupid!
|Mar 9
|This Generation S...
|1
|Tori Pullen
|Mar 2
|Tori
|2
|What's wrong with Front Royal? (Mar '11)
|Feb '17
|Misled
|6
|looking for sarah ritenour (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|someoneurnot
|4
|Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary (Aug '16)
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|2
|LGBT Flag
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|1
|Earn extra money
|Oct '16
|Big Daddy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Front Royal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC