Skyline Drive To Go Vehicle Free For A Day

Monday Mar 20

Skyline Drive will close at 10 p.m. on April 22 from the Front Royal entrance station at mile 0 to the Thornton Gap entrance station at mile 31.5. It will reopen at 7 p.m. on April 23. Sally Hurlbert, SNP's public relations officer, said the event also allows participants to see the park in a different light. The event, which will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 23, is open to non-motorized vehicles.

