Renowned Our Lady of Fatima statue aw...

Renowned Our Lady of Fatima statue awes churchgoers

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Northern Virginia Daily

The International Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Our Lady of Fatima is visiting Catholic churches in Woodstock and Front Royal this week. The statue, displayed on the altars of the St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Woodstock and St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Front Royal, has been making its way around the United States for the past year, but has been traveling the globe for 70 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Front Royal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
This generation is stupid! Mar 9 This Generation S... 1
Tori Pullen Mar 2 Tori 2
What's wrong with Front Royal? (Mar '11) Feb '17 Misled 6
looking for sarah ritenour (Jan '12) Jan '17 someoneurnot 4
Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary (Aug '16) Oct '16 ravenhead97 2
LGBT Flag Oct '16 ravenhead97 1
Earn extra money Oct '16 Big Daddy 1
See all Front Royal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Front Royal Forum Now

Front Royal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Front Royal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Front Royal, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,211 • Total comments across all topics: 279,855,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC