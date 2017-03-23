Renowned Our Lady of Fatima statue awes churchgoers

The International Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Our Lady of Fatima is visiting Catholic churches in Woodstock and Front Royal this week. The statue, displayed on the altars of the St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Woodstock and St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Front Royal, has been making its way around the United States for the past year, but has been traveling the globe for 70 years.

